Crime

Man charged with trafficking in meth after probe by Metro Narcotics Task Force

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

March 15, 2018 10:45 PM

A Columbus man faces a trafficking in methamphetamine charge after an investigation by the Metro Narcotics Task Force.

John Robert Cook, 32, was taken into custody Thursday on an outstanding warrant and held in the Muscogee County Jail for an initial hearing at 8 a.m. Saturday in Recorder’s Court. Cook also faces a charge of obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Cook’s arrest is related to an investigation that led to the Jan. 10 charge against James Monroe Melton III. Melton, 29, also was charged with one count of trafficking in meth.

In an arrest report, the Task Force didn’t specify where the suspect was arrested or the amount of drugs identified for the trafficking charge.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

