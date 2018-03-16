Columbus man among 76 arrested in sting targeting child predators

A Columbus man was among 76 people arrested in an undercover operation targeting people who obtain and distribute child pornography within eight southern states, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Donald McFall, 31, pleaded not guilty in Columbus Recorder’s Court Friday morning to 20 counts of computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation prevention. He was ordered held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus police were among the 222 law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies that participated in Operation Southern Impact II, a sting launched four months ago that targeted those who obtained and distributed child porn. It also focused on people who used technology and the Internet to sexually exploit children in other ways.
Detective Amanda Hogan with the CPD Special Victims Unit said they noticed an IP address on Oct. 5 that was used to access child pornography. They then submitted a subpoena to identify the person using the IP address.
In late February, they were able to link it to a Columbus apartment in the 4900 block of 15th Avenue. McFall allegedly used that IP address to download 20 child porn images.
He was among 76 people who were arrested as a result of the operation. The people charged are between 17 and 76 years old.
Thirty-four of those 76 people were taken into custody in Georgia. The others were arrested in Alabama, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.
"Many of those arrests involved the possession and/or distribution of child pornography," the GBI stated in the news release. "While investigators regularly target the trading of all types of child pornography, in Operation Southern Impact II, investigators targeted those seeking out and distributing the most violent child pornography involving infants and toddlers."
Authorities examined 196 digital devices and seized 1,255 digital media and devices as evidence. Thirteen children were either rescued or identified as victims during the investigation, according to the GBI.
Here is a list of all of the people in Georgia charged in Operation Southern Impact II:
- Wesley Bunker of Rome, 27, retail store employee
- Tony Burton of Lawrenceville, 52, unemployed
- Eric A. Burgess of Suwannee, 17, student
- Jason R. Cash of Monroe, 34, electrician
- Anthony L. Crane of Cartersville, 39, construction worker
- Jeffery Declouet of Suwannee, 46, IT support employee
- Mark D. Driver of Fort Valley, 36, truck stop employee
- Kyam Forsyth Eatonton, 25, unemployed
- Bill E. Garner of Resaca, 54, unemployed
- John Garrett of Roswell, 62, former manager of commercial bus service
- John P. Hart, Jr. of Sandersville, 63, unemployed
- Aaron Helton of Adairsville, 36, unknown
- Bryan E. Holloway of Winston, 45, truck driver
- Mark Horn of Dallas, 31, vocational training non-profit employee
- Gordon L. Ingebritsen of Duluth, 53, unemployed
- Shawn M. Kemp of Cedartown, 31, postal employee
- Nicholas Knight of Dublin, 29, unemployed
- Jeffery Lance of Silver Creek, 26, school board employee/church youth director
- Donald Allen McFall of Columbus, 31, unemployed
- Stephen McGatha of Cedartown, 49, unknown
- John Clark Miller of Winder, 57, glass company technician
- Jonathan O' Kelly of Douglasville, 37, unknown
- Andrew Orr of Marietta, 34, part-time freighter
- Daniel Pacheco of Tucker, 27, disc jockey
- Hershell Kyle Pirkle, 29, restaurant worker
- Eric Wolfgang Rauth of Elgin, Illinois, unknown
- Benjamin F. Smith of Byron, 41, civilian employee at AFB
- Bryan F. Stisher of Roswell, 35, online tutor
- Karl K. Strenth, Jr. of Leesburg, 28, unknown
- Thomas Toler of St. Mary’s, 54, human resources
- Darren Alan Vincent of Trion, 47, manufacturing worker
- Darlene Johnson of Valdosta, 49, unemployed
- Michael Thor of Valdosta, 54, unemployed
- Stephon Gary of Valdosta, 31, unemployed
The operation was a coordinated effort between the following law enforcement agencies in Georgia:
Never miss a local story.
- Alpharetta Police Department
- Athens-Clarke County Police Department
- Atlanta Police Department
- Barrow County Sheriff’s Office
- Bartow County Sheriff’s Office
- Camden County Sheriff’s Office
- Carroll County Sheriff’s Office
- Cartersville Police Department
- Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office
- Clayton County Police Department
- Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office
- Cobb County Police Department
- Columbus Police Department
- Coweta County Sheriff’s Office
- Crawford County Sheriff’s Office
- DeKalb County Police Department
- Department of Community Supervision
- Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
- Duluth Police Department
- Federal Bureau of Investigation
- Floyd County Police Department
- Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office
- Georgia Bureau of Investigation
- GA Fusion Center – GBI-GISAC
- Glynn County Police Department
- Gordon County Sheriff’s Office
- Gwinnett County Police Department
- Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office
- Hall County Sheriff’s Office
- Henry County Police Department
- Homeland Security Investigations
- Houston County Sheriff’s Office
- LaGrange Police Department
- Laurens County Sheriff’s Office
- Lee County Sheriff’s Office
- Liberty County Sheriff’s Office
- Lilburn Police Department
- Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office
- Marietta Police Department
- Naval Criminal Investigative Service
- Paulding County Sheriff’s Office
- Peach County Sheriff’s Office
- Polk County Police Department
- Putnam County Sheriff’s Office
- Roswell Police Department
- Sandy Springs Police Department
- St. Mary’s Police Department
- United States Marshal’s Service
- Walton County Sheriff’s Office
- Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments