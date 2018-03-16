Woman shot during gas station robbery

A woman was shot late Thursday during an armed robbery at a Summit gas station in Troup County, authorities said.
She was airlifted to a Columbus hospital with a gunshot wound to the right leg. Her current condition has yet to be released.
Sgt. Stewart Smith were called to the Summit gas station at 2660 block of Upper Big Springs Road around 11:22 p.m. Thursday to investigate an armed robbery.
A clerk told deputies that a man wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, black gloves and a black mask entered the store and jumped the counter. He demanded money before firing multiple shots inside the store, shooting the woman in the leg.
Officials said they used K-9s to search for the suspect, but they weren't able to find him. They suspect that he may have gotten into an unknown vehicle after fleeing on foot.
Anyone who has information about this case is encouraged to call 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
