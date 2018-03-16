Suspect was speeding 84-mph in 35-mph zone before deadly crash on Steam Mill Road, police said

The driver of a 2006 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling 84 mph in a 35 mph zone on Steam Mill Road before it collided with a vehicle making a left turn at Englewood Drive, a police officer testified in Recorder’s Court Friday.
Raheem James McClam, 19, is charged with felony homicide by vehicle and two counts of serious injury by vehicle in the Jan. 18 crash that left 37-year-old Claudia Nicole Johnson dead in the 9:50 p.m. crash. McClam of Columbus also faces one count each of speeding, reckless driving, going too fast for conditions and no-passing zone, six counts of seat belt violations.
Police Sgt. Fred Carnes requested no bond on the serious charges, because McClam was driving on a cold, dark road at night where ice was still on the road after snow. He already is facing separate charges in Alabama. “He is a menace to society, and he is a flight risk,” Carnes said.
Judge Julius Hunter noted the serious charges and children were riding in the vehicle. He ordered McClam held without bond on the homicide by vehicle and serious injury by vehicle charges and bound over the case to Muscogee Superior Court.
Officer Jonathon Glover said police were called to investigate the collision on Steam Mill Road at Englewood Drive. Two occupants in a 2010 Hyundai and six passengers from the car driven by McClam were taken to the former Midtown Medical Center, now called Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus.
After interviews with witnesses and the driver, Glover said McClam passed multiple vehicles as the westbound vehicle traveled on the left side of the road which still had ice from the snow storm. The Hyundai was eastbound as it attempted to make a left turn onto Englewood Drive.
A search warrant was obtained to get information from the black box in the Ford to determine speed using data from the air bags and drive train.
Police Cpl. Adam Moyer said police used a CDR, or crash data retrieval software, to get information on the Ford driven by McClam. The vehicle was five seconds from impact when it topped a hill near the intersection.
At the posted 35 mph limit, Moyer said it would take the Ford 6.5 seconds to reach the point of impact at the intersection. Traveling at 84 mph, it would take the vehicle 2.5 seconds to cover the distance. “We believe that at the speed of 35 mph, the accident would not have happened,” he said.
Glover also said the vehicle was purchased in November 2017 in Alabama but still wasn’t registered in Georgia. None of the seat belts were in use in McClam’s vehicle. They were all in a locked position as if the occupants were sitting on the restraints.
Four juveniles, ages 14-16 were riding in the back seat of the Ford. The brake lights on the Ford were painted black preventing motorists from seeing the lights in use.
McClam was represented by public defender Michael Bodiford during the hearing. He remained silent and didn’t testify.
Officers said McClam didn’t show up for a scheduled interview after he was released from the hospital. Warrants were issued for his arrest on Feb. 23.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
