Crime

Lee County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 13-year-old girl

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

March 16, 2018 09:25 PM

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl .

Kimberly Ann Wall was last seen at her home in Salem, Ala., before midnight Thursday. Authorities believe the girl may be in the Birmingham area.

Kimberly is described as white, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has blue eyes and her hair is blonde or strawberry.

Anyone with information on her location should contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or call 911.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

