Police fire Taser to subdue fleeing suspect in Oakland Park

Police fired a Taser at a fleeing suspect after a car chase ended in Columbus early Saturday.
Jarvis Culpepper, 26, of Columbus was taken into custody at 4:33 a.m. at Rice Street and Sharp Avenue in Oakland Park. He faces one count each of fleeing and eluding police, hit and run, striking an unattended vehicle, driving while license suspended, striking a fixed object, having no insurance and a stop sign violation. He is held in the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
A Richland officer attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle Culpepper was driving but he failed to stop. The chase ended in Columbus after the suspect struck the curb and hit an unattended vehicle in a driveway.
After Jarvis fled on foot , he was hit with a Taser from police and subdued.
Never miss a local story.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments