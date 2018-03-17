Jarvis Culpepper
Jarvis Culpepper
Jarvis Culpepper

Crime

Police fire Taser to subdue fleeing suspect in Oakland Park

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

March 17, 2018 02:34 PM

Police fired a Taser at a fleeing suspect after a car chase ended in Columbus early Saturday.

Jarvis Culpepper, 26, of Columbus was taken into custody at 4:33 a.m. at Rice Street and Sharp Avenue in Oakland Park. He faces one count each of fleeing and eluding police, hit and run, striking an unattended vehicle, driving while license suspended, striking a fixed object, having no insurance and a stop sign violation. He is held in the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court.

A Richland officer attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle Culpepper was driving but he failed to stop. The chase ended in Columbus after the suspect struck the curb and hit an unattended vehicle in a driveway.

After Jarvis fled on foot , he was hit with a Taser from police and subdued.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Carlton Gary executed: "The only thing that I wanted to see was legal justice, and that's what I saw tonight"

View More Video