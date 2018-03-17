Macon Road crash claims 69-year-old Upatoi man

A March 9 crash that damaged trees and snapped a power pole on Macon Road has claimed a 69-year-old Upatoi man, authorities said Saturday.
David Beining was pronounced dead of blunt force head and chest injuries at 12:26 p.m. Wednesday at the former Midtown Medical Center, now called Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus, Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley said.
Beining was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries after the 11:15 a.m. crash east of Pope Road. Police said his 2002 Toyota Sequoia was eastbound when it left the road for an unknown reason and struck a caution sign on a drainage ditch. The SUV was airborne for about 58 feet and started to spin clockwise.
The driver’s side struck a power pole, snapping the pole in half. The vehicle then spun counter clockwise striking two trees before stopping on the passenger’s side.
Damage to the power pole was estimated at $4,500. The SUV was destroyed in the crash.
