Playground damaged by fire
Playground damaged by fire Larry Gierer
Playground damaged by fire Larry Gierer

Crime

Fire destroys part of Columbus playground

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

March 18, 2018 03:53 PM

A fire destroyed part of a playground on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Saturday.

The playground equipment was just installed last year according to Jermaine Billingsley, program assistant at the nearby A.J. McClung YMCA.

Billingsley said that Columbus Parks and Recreation built the playground, but staff members at the YMCA oversee it.

“It was around 2:45 to 3 p.m. when the fire started. It was lost quickly,” he said on Sunday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Billingsley said much of the material used in the construction of the playground was hard rubber.

“It is recycled tires. Once it caught fire there was no stopping it,” he said.

Not everything was destroyed.

“There is still one area for the smallest children to play on. Fortunately, it was not affected,” Billinsgley said.

Billingsley did not know if anyone was charged but said police did talk to three teens, two girls and a boy, who were seen in the area.

“A woman brought her granddaughter by today to play and couldn’t,” Billingsley said. “It is really sad.”

No other information is known at this time.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video: Police chief reflects on "Stocking Strangler" case

View More Video