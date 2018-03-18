Fire destroys part of Columbus playground

A fire destroyed part of a playground on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Saturday.
The playground equipment was just installed last year according to Jermaine Billingsley, program assistant at the nearby A.J. McClung YMCA.
Billingsley said that Columbus Parks and Recreation built the playground, but staff members at the YMCA oversee it.
“It was around 2:45 to 3 p.m. when the fire started. It was lost quickly,” he said on Sunday.
Billingsley said much of the material used in the construction of the playground was hard rubber.
“It is recycled tires. Once it caught fire there was no stopping it,” he said.
Not everything was destroyed.
“There is still one area for the smallest children to play on. Fortunately, it was not affected,” Billinsgley said.
Billingsley did not know if anyone was charged but said police did talk to three teens, two girls and a boy, who were seen in the area.
“A woman brought her granddaughter by today to play and couldn’t,” Billingsley said. “It is really sad.”
No other information is known at this time.
