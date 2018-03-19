Man threatened to 'light up' Columbus club after firing shot outside of building, police say

A Columbus man allegedly fired a shot outside of a Columbus nightclub and threatening to "light it up," authorities said.
Jont'ak Upshaw, 24; Domonique Evans, 23; and Kristiana Evans, 23, were arrested following the incident. They were placed in the Muscogee County Jail.
Columbus police were called to the Sound Factory at 6298 Veterans Parkway around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate a fight.
Sgt. Allen Malone said Domonique Evans, Kristiana Evans and Upshaw caused a disturbance inside of the establishment. They allegedly kicked the door of the stockroom open and destroyed multiple items inside, causing more $150 worth of damage.
Bouncers escorted them outside of the club, where the group allegedly got into a fight with the bouncers.
Malone said that's when Upshaw retrieved a firearm from his vehicle, returned to the club and fired one shot outside of the establishment.
"He stated that he was going to 'light up the place,'" Malone said.
Police said Upshaw struck a man with a vehicle while trying to flee the scene, but he was arrested on the scene.
No injuries were reported.
