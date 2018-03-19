More Videos

Crime

Soldier stunned with Taser after fighting officers in downtown bar, police say

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

March 19, 2018 02:47 PM

Columbus police said they stunned a 25-year-old soldier with a Taser early Sunday after he attacked three or four police officers inside of the Hooch bar on Broadway.

Travon Matthews faces one count each of disorderly conduct while intoxicated and obstruction. He was placed into the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Monday hearing in Recorder’s Court.

A Columbus police officer said he was working off duty at the Hooch bar at 1439 Broadway around 2:50 a.m. Thursday when he noticed Matthews being hostile toward another patron. He allegedly threw a cellphone at a patron.

Police said they told him to leave the area, but he refused. He was told that he was under arrest and allegedly began to fight with three or four officers, according to the police report.

Officers stunned him with a stun gun and took him into custody. He allegedly smelled of alcohol.

He was treated at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus, formerly known as Midtown Medical Center. He has a small laceration on his head as a result of the incident in the club, according to a report.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

