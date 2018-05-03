Informant helps Columbus police bust woman with $25,000 in cocaine, pills

A Columbus woman entered a not guilty plea to multiple drug-related charges, including trafficking in cocaine, Thursday morning in Recorder’s Court.
Selena Ann Ross, 35, of Columbus was arrested Friday at 213 16th St., at an apartment building known for drug activity, said Travis Contreras, an officer with the Columbus Police Department’s Special Operations Unit.
Judge Michael Joyner ordered her held without bond and bound the case to Muscogee County Superior Court.
Ross’ arrest stemmed from two police operations dating back to March that included surveillance and informant purchases, police told the court. On April 27, SWAT officers raided the apartment Ross was in and found her in a back bedroom, Contreras told the court.
A search found $25,943 in drugs at a 16th Street apartment, according to the police report. In addition to trafficking in cocaine charge, Ross is also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Tramadol with intent to distribute and possession of drug related objects.
Cocaine and other drugs were seized during the execution of a search warrant at the apartment. Ross was in possession of 2.6 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $11,793, and 4 ounces of cocaine worth $11,480, police said.
Other drugs included 130 Alprazolam pills valued at $1,300, 53 Tramadol pills worth $530, 30 Trazodone pills with a value of $300 and other pills valued between $10 to $300.
Ross, who was represented by Columbus attorney Joe Wiley, was charged with intent to distribute because of the way the drugs were packaged, Contreras said.
Ross told officers she did not stay at the apartment, Contreras said. But police found mail to the address that had her name on it, he said.
Ross has a 2009 cocaine conviction, according to police testimony.
Wiley also represented by Joey Longmire, 37, who was charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute. A police informant purchased less than $500 worth of the drug from Longmire at the same address, but a different apartment, Contreras said.
Longmire entered a not guilty plea and his case was bound over to Superior Court to set bond.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
