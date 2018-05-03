As police approach man during drug raid at Bowman Street home, he yells ‘call my lawyer’

A Columbus man sitting in his car outside of a Bowman Street home was quick to respond when police approached the home in a drug raid on Tuesday.
Tetris Juwan Sweat, 22, was approached by Columbus police, Special Operations Officer Travis Contreras told Recorder’s Court Judge Michael Joyner Thursday morning during the probable-cause hearing on drug and firearm charges.
“An officer overheard him say, ‘I need to see my lawyer because I have marijuana and a gun right there,’” Contreras said.
Police found a loaded weapon and marijuana in the car. Sweat was charged with marijuana possession and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime. Joyner sent the case to Muscogee County Superior Court and set Sweat’s bond at $10,000.
Kimbery Denise Landrum, 35, was arrested inside the Bowman Street residence and charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of drug-related objects.
Joyner set her bond at more than $20,000 and bound the case to Superior Court.
When police entered the home, officers found more than $2,700 worth of cocaine and $4,500 worth of marijuana, Contreras said.
Both suspects were repersented by the public defender’s office.
