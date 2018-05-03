You might think that only some types of people can get addicted to drugs. The truth is, it can happen to anyone, whether you're young or old, rich or poor, male or female. National Institute on Drug Abuse
You might think that only some types of people can get addicted to drugs. The truth is, it can happen to anyone, whether you're young or old, rich or poor, male or female. National Institute on Drug Abuse

Crime

As police approach man during drug raid at Bowman Street home, he yells ‘call my lawyer’

By Chuck Williams

chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

May 03, 2018 03:35 PM

A Columbus man sitting in his car outside of a Bowman Street home was quick to respond when police approached the home in a drug raid on Tuesday.

Tetris Juwan Sweat, 22, was approached by Columbus police, Special Operations Officer Travis Contreras told Recorder’s Court Judge Michael Joyner Thursday morning during the probable-cause hearing on drug and firearm charges.

“An officer overheard him say, ‘I need to see my lawyer because I have marijuana and a gun right there,’” Contreras said.

Police found a loaded weapon and marijuana in the car. Sweat was charged with marijuana possession and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime. Joyner sent the case to Muscogee County Superior Court and set Sweat’s bond at $10,000.

Kimbery Denise Landrum, 35, was arrested inside the Bowman Street residence and charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of drug-related objects.

Joyner set her bond at more than $20,000 and bound the case to Superior Court.

When police entered the home, officers found more than $2,700 worth of cocaine and $4,500 worth of marijuana, Contreras said.

Both suspects were repersented by the public defender’s office.

Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams

  Comments  