‘Screaming’ 911 call. Furniture in disarray. Smiths Station toddler on life support.

A Smiths Station toddler is on life support after a dramatic 911 call.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received the call at 12:11 p.m. EDT Thursday from a residence in the 300 block of Lee Road 379, according to Friday’s news release. Dispatchers heard the voices of a male and female “screaming during the 911 call prior to the phone lines being disconnected,” the news release says.
When deputies arrived, the front door was unlocked, furniture was in disarray, and the home was unoccupied. “Deputies attempted to identify the homeowners but were unable to do so at that time. This incident was documented and flagged for follow-up investigation,” the news release says.
Approximately 4 1/2 hours later, the sheriff’s office received a call from Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital in Phenix City. A 14-month-old girl had been brought to the emergency by her parents, according to the medial staff.
“The parents reported that they had discovered their child in a back-yard pool at their home,” the news release says. “ The child was resuscitated by hospital staff and then later airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Alabama in Birmingham for further treatment.”
The child still is on life support, and the case remains under investigation, Capt. Van Jackson said in an email Friday.
