Columbus woman threatens to shoot officer, calls him ‘peckerwood cop,’ according to testimony

When Columbus Police Officer Timothy Witt responded to a domestic disturbance call on Nina Street early Thursday, he encountered a belligerent woman who talked her way into two terroristic threat charges, according to testimony in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
In addition to a parole violation, 35-year-old Varchia Swanigan was charged with threatening an officer.
Once she told Witt she “would shoot you in the face,” and later she said, “if I were on the street, I would shoot you,” the officer testified.
Judge Michael Joyner set bond on the terroristic threat charges at $10,000 each, despite her attorney asking for a lower bond and the assistant district attorney agreeing.
“You are not looking at what I am looking at,” Joyner said. “She has four misdemeanor battery convictions.”
Swanigan was handcuffed when she made the threats, but it did not excuse them, Witt told the court when Assistant District Attorney Matt Brownasked asked if she was really a threat.
“I think it was said in the heat of the moment, but it is really no excuse,” Witt said.
In addition to the threats, Swanigan also insulted the officer, Witt told the court.
“She said, ‘You are a cracker-ass, peckerwood cop,’” Swanigan testified.
