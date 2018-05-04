He tried to swim away from cops — so they added another charge: not wearing a life vest

SHARE COPY LINK Outside World Columbus manager Henry Jackson uses an Astral Type III Paddle Sports and Sailing vest to demonstrate how to properly secure a personal flotation device Robin Trimarchi rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com

Outside World Columbus manager Henry Jackson uses an Astral Type III Paddle Sports and Sailing vest to demonstrate how to properly secure a personal flotation device Robin Trimarchi rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com