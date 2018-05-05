Knife wielding man claims victim ran into blade and impaled himself, police said

A homeless man charged in a stabbing on Hamilton Road Friday said the victim ran into his knife and impaled himself, police said.
Adrian Smith, 36, was taken into custody about 7:30 a.m. at Veterans Parkway and 18th Street. He was charged with one count of aggravated assault and held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Tuesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police were called about 7 a.m. to 2101 Hamilton Road to check on a stabbing. Police officer Aaron Evrard said he found the suspect leaving the scene and detained him.
Smith admitted to the officer that he was fighting with another man and pulled a knife. He said the victim came after him and impaled himself on the knife.
The victim told police that Smith started the fight with him then stabbed him.
