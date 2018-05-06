One man still hospitalized after 5 were victims in south Columbus shooting

Five people were injured in an aggravated assault Saturday evening in south Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department.
At 7:31 p.m. Saturday, four Columbus police officers were dispatched to Sentry Street, the department’s report says. A police sergeant also responded and called for the robbery/assault unit.
No other details are in the report. The case remains under investigation.
The condition of only one of the victims was available Sunday afternoon. That victim is in stable condition, Piedmont Columbus Regional spokesman John Fellows told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email. “All the other victims were not listed (as being patients in the hospital) so I have no information on them,” he said.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments