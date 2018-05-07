Muscogee jail guards find marijuana during cavity search of Lilburn man

When a Lilburn, Ga., man was taken into custody by Columbus police early Sunday morning on drug charges, he told police that the 2.2 grams of marijuana and the blunt they found in his vehicle was all of the pot he had on him.
The correctional officers in the Muscogee County Jail discovered differently when Kristopher Bailey, 23, was searched prior to being booked into the jail.
The arresting officer and a deputy smelled a strong marijuana odor on Bailey, who told police he did not have the drug on him.
That led to a strip search, Columbus police Cpl. J. Siter said.
About 37 grams of marijuana in a baggie fell from Bailey’s buttocks during the search, Siter said. Bailey tried to conceal it in his rectum.
“He tried to cover it with his foot and protruded from both sides,” Siter told a Recorder’s Court judge Monday morning.
Bailey was stopped on the northbound lane of I-185 near Manchester Expressway just before 3 a.m. for a taillight violation on his 2008 Lexus.
Police found a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle — there was some of the substance stuck to Bailey’s pants, Siter said. They also discovered two scales and $550 in cash, according to the police report.
Bailey was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, and crossing a guardline with drugs.
Bailey’s attorney, assistant public defender Michael Bodiford, asked Judge Julius Hunter to dismiss the crossing a guardline charge because Bailey was in custody when he was taken to the jail. The judge did dismiss that charge.
In the car and on Bailey’s person police seized more than $400 in marijuana, the officer said.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
Comments