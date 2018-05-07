Golden Donut employee spots fake $20, angry customer blames it on man named “Fish,” police say

Saturday morning all Kerry Moon wanted was a cup of coffee when he went into the Golden Donut shop on Manchester Expressway.
Instead he got arrested when a donut shop employee discovered the $20 bill he used to pay for the coffee was fake, according to Columbus police.
Moon waived his appearance Monday in Recorder’s Court, but the hearing was held. Judge Julius bound case over to Muscogee County Superior Court and set Moon’s bond at $2,000 on charges of forgery, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. The judge also ordered a mental evaluation of Moon, 52.
About 7 a.m. Moon entered Golden Donut and attempted to purchase a coffee, patrol officer Fred Kearney told the court. The Golden employee used a special pen on the bill to determine if it was real.
When told the bill was fake, Moon became combative and went to the employee’s side of the counter in protest. Police were called and Moon was found a short distance from the store.
He refused to give police his name, date of birth or address, Kearney said.
“I asked him where he got it and he said he got it from a man named Fish,” Kearney said.
The officer said the bill was obviously fake because “it felt wrong to the touch.”
There was also other clues, as three Japanese symbols, two on one side of the bill and a third on the other side, the officer said.
“But it does say ‘legal tender, federal money’ on it,” Kearney said.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
