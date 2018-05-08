Two people found dead at home near Moon Road, Columbus police say

Columbus police are investigating two people found dead Tuesday morning outside a residence on Lyn Drive.
Columbus police Maj. J.D. Hawk said both victims died of gunshot wounds in the backyard of the home near Moon Road.
A Columbus patrol unit discovered the bodies, an adult male and female, while doing a welfare check on the residence Tuesday morning, said Lt. Greg Touchberry.
Detectives arrived on the scene about 10 a.m. The house is blocked off by crime scene tape as police come in and out of the backyard.
There are two vehicles in the driveway, a Chevrolet with Arkansas plates and a white Toyota with Georgia license plates.
About a dozen plain clothes and uniformed officers are on the scene. Detectives are canvassing the street, looking for neighbors who might have any information.
