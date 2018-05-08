Couple found dead at Columbus home was scheduled to appear in divorce court today

A domestic situation turned deadly Tuesday morning as a couple going through a divorce were found dead in the backyard of a Lyn Drive home in north Columbus.
Lora Gilbert, 26, and her husband, Jeffrey Gilbert, 25, were found dead of gunshot wounds in the backyard, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said. It was uncertain how long they have been dead, but Lora Gilbert’s last known contact was just before 5 p.m. Monday.
“Apparently, he shot her and then shot himself,” Bryan said.
The two were scheduled to be in Muscogee County Superior Court Tuesday as part of a divorce proceeding, Bryan said.
“Until I am satisfied, until the family of my client is notified, I am not prepared to make any statement at this time,” said Columbus attorney Shevon Sutcliffe Thomas, who was representing Lora Gilbert.
Jeffrey Gilbert was living in Arkansas with his mother and his two children. Lora Gilbert was living in the house on Lyn Drive, he added.
Jeffrey Gilbert was on military disability, having suffered a serious leg injury, according to the coroner.
Columbus police have been on the scene since 10 a.m. investigating, Lt. Greg Touchberry said. The bodies were discovered by police during a welfare check that was called for by a family member, he said.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
