Toddler dies after he was struck by car on Bond Avenue in Columbus

A 22-month-old toddler is dead after he was struck by a car in the driveway on Bond Avenue, authorities said Tuesday.
Zakai Smith was pronounced dead at 2:34 p.m. of a blunt force head injury in the emergency room at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Midtown Campus, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said. The child’s body will be transported to the crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
Bryan said the child apparently was in the driveway of 2438 Bond Ave. as the father pulled into the yard. The toddler was struck with the front bumper of the vehicle.
The death remains under investigation by the Columbus Police Department.
