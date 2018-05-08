Police seek 4 persons of interest in shooting death of rapper ‘Billion Dollar BD’

Columbus police are looking for four persons of interest to question in the April 6 shooting death of rapper Branden Denson in the parking lot of Pizza Hut.
Denson, 32, was found shot inside his Jeep Cherokee about 10:28 p.m. at the 4236 Buena Vista Road restaurant. An investigation has led to the arrest of Eric Randall Spencer in the rapper’s death. Spencer faces one count each of murder, armed robbery, using a firearm to commit a crime and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
In a continuing investigation, police want to talk to Marquis “Sosa” Brooks, Wesley “Jeezy” Flakes, Dominique Darnell “Fatt Fool” Johnson and Alex “Pistol” Thompson. All are wanted by police on warrants in an unrelated case.
Spencer has pleaded not guilty to the charges. During a Monday hearing in Recorder’s Court, a police detective described the death as a drug-related shooting.
Denson had been seated in his Jeep outside the restaurant for about 20 minutes when a dark four-door sedan drove along the passenger side of the Denson’s vehicle, according to a black and white video from a nearby business. A man left the front passenger seat of that car and stepped to the driver’s window of Denson’s SUV where a conversation occurred.
A second person left the rear seat of the sedan, walked to the back of the Jeep and opened the rear passenger door behind the driver’s seat where Denson was seated. The man who stood at the driver’s door, leaned into the vehicle and appeared to fire three shots at Denson.
A fingerprint belonging to Spencer was found just below the driver’s side rear door handle of the Jeep. After the shots were fired, a third person stepped from the rear of the sedan and removed a large bag containing 16 pounds of marijuana, a person close to the rapper told police.
The sedan is believed to have four occupants that night. More arrests may be made in connection with the shooting.
Denson was known as “Billion Dollar BD.” A rising rapper, he had been performing for about a year before his death.
Anyone with information on the location of the Persons of Interest should contact Detective Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363 or 911. Callers will remain confidential.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments