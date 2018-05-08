Shots fired at Cheddar’s restaurant in Columbus Park Crossing

A vehicle was damaged Sunday after shots were fired outside Cheddar’s restaurant in Columbus Park Crossing, police said.
No one was injured in the 9:30 p.m. shooting in the parking lot at 5555 Whittlesey Blvd.
A patrol officer was called to the restaurant to check on a report of gunfire. At the scene, police said shots were fired from a gun and a vehicle was damaged by a bullet.
At least two men were listed as victims in the area where shots were fired. No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.
If a suspect is found, the gunman faces charges of aggravated assault and criminal damage to property second degree, police said.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments