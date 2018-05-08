Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Shots fired at Cheddar’s restaurant in Columbus Park Crossing

By Ben Wright

May 08, 2018 07:31 PM

A vehicle was damaged Sunday after shots were fired outside Cheddar’s restaurant in Columbus Park Crossing, police said.

No one was injured in the 9:30 p.m. shooting in the parking lot at 5555 Whittlesey Blvd.

A patrol officer was called to the restaurant to check on a report of gunfire. At the scene, police said shots were fired from a gun and a vehicle was damaged by a bullet.

At least two men were listed as victims in the area where shots were fired. No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.

If a suspect is found, the gunman faces charges of aggravated assault and criminal damage to property second degree, police said.

