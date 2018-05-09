Teen accused of threatening Jordan student with knife over girl

Two days after he was accused of threatening a student with a knife, a Jordan Vocational High School student was taken into custody Wednesday with a pocketknife, Columbus police said.
Antrevas S. Brown, 17, was arrested about 8 a.m. at the 3200 Howard Ave. campus and charged with one count of carrying a weapon within school safety zones , a felony, and misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer. A Recorder’s Court hearing is set for 9 a.m. Thursday.
Police said the weapon was found after a student gave information to the guidance director. A student said Brown threatened him with the knife on Monday if he didn’t stay away from a girl. Student also said the suspect was in possession of a knife.
Brown was directed to the assistant principal’s office where officer Billy White found a knife in his right front pocket. The student resisted the officer during his arrest, leading to the obstruction charge.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
