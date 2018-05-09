Boyfriend charged after man found stabbed to death in apartment on Hogansville Road

A man was charged with murder after his lover was found dead with multiple stab wounds Tuesday in an apartment on Hogansville Road, LaGrange police said.
Jeremy Sullivan, 39, was taken into custody and charged with murder at 2 a.m. Wednesday near Evergreen, Ala,., almost three hours after Dale Obracay, 62, was found dead of stabbed wounds at a 1515 Hogansville Road apartment.
Police were called to the apartment at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday on a possible dead person. An investigation revealed that Sullivan, who also lived at the apartment, allegedly assaulted the victim by stabbing him several times.
Sullivan was in the victim’s car when he was found in Alabama.
Anyone with information on the death should contact police at 706-883-2603 at the LaGrange Police Department.
