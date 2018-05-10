Man arrested with cardboard sign seeking money on 13th Street Bridge

The Columbus Police Department is cracking down on people standing at intersections with cardboard signs seeking cash donations.
Chris Cunningham, a 47-year-old homeless man from Phenix City, was taken into custody at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday and charged with soliciting funds without a permit on the 13th Street Bridge. He was taken to the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Public Defender Owen Lynch asked Judge Julius Hunter to delay the hearing because Cunningham was still under evaluation in the jail clinic.
Officer Bradley Waldie, a motorcycle officer , was on routine patrol when he observed Cunningham soliciting motorists with a cardboard sign. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
Ordinance 16-1 is listed under Peddlers and Solicitors in the city charter. The ordinance states that it shall be unlawful for any person, directly or indirectly , to solicit property or financial assistance of any kind to sell or offer any article, subscription or anything of value on a plea the sale or proceeds is for a charitable, educational, religious, patriotic or philanthropic purpose. Soliciting is allowed if the person shall have obtained a permit from the chief of police. The permit shall be valid for a period of one year from the date of issuance and shall be renewable on an annual basis.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
