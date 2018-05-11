Woman, 39, charged with prostitution during Special Operations sweep

A 39-year-old woman was arrested late Thursday during a Special Operations sweep in the Second Avenue and 35th Street area.
Kizzy Peterson was charged with prostitution about 7:20 p.m. and taken to the Muscogee County Jail. A Recorder’s Court hearing is set for 8 a.m. Saturday.
Members of the Special Operations Unit were checking for possible prostitution in the area when an undercover officer approached a woman later identified as Peterson. While talking to the woman, the officer said she agreed to perform a sex act for $20 .
