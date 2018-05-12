Former Muscogee County Sheriff Ralph Johnson dies

Former Muscogee County Sheriff Ralph B. Johnson, who served the department for 26 years including nine as sheriff, died early Saturday of cancer in Tennessee, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office said.
Donna Tompkins, the sheriff since taking office in January 2017, posted her former boss’ death on the city’s website after receiving a text message from his family. She recalled how Johnson focused on education for his staff and recognized the need to serve in the community.
“Ralph was a mentor and I think he did a lot to bring education to the sheriff’s office,” she said. “He highly valued it and I caught on that vision myself. A lot of people did and it helped to prepare us to take the lead.”
Funeral arrangements are not available. Tompkins said the sheriff’s office will support the family if a memorial service is requested in Columbus.
“We will certainly give them all the honor a former sheriff deserves,” she said.
Johnson was instrumental in helping to shape her career.
“I think Ralph was very good at seeing the diamonds in the rough, preparing people and giving them opportunities,” she said. “He gave me opportunities to work in the community and be involved in things.”
Born in 1956 in Columbus, Johnson was a graduate of Columbus High School. He attend Columbus College where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice. In 1998, he earned a master’s in public administration from Columbus State University.
He was a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Georgia Chiefs of Police Command College. He was appointed as sheriff in 1999 and won a special election in November 1999 to fill the unexpired term of Sheriff Gene Hodge. He was re-elected sheriff of Muscogee County in 2000 and in 2004.
One of the most tragic moments in his second term was on Dec. 10, 2003, when the Metro Narcotics Task Force and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office stopped a GMC Yukon on Interstate 185. Authorities believed the SUV contained armed men from Miami. Deputy David Glisson shot and killed Kenneth Walker, a 39-year-old husband and father of a then-3-year-old girl. No drugs or weapons were found in the vehicle.
In 2008, Johnson was running on his experience in the position he had held for nine years and his education in law enforcement. The death of Walker and Johnson’s action after the shooting surfaced during the campaign.
Riding a wave of minority support for Barack Obama for president, voters in large numbers upset Johnson as an Independent and elected Democrat John Darr, a sergeant to succeed his former boss.
Tompkins became the first woman in Muscogee County to lead the department when she defeated Darr, who filed a lawsuit against the city over claims his budget wasn’t adequate.
Tompkins said Johnson supported a partnership and being involved in the community.
“I learned that from him,” she said. “Every chance we get to do that, I wish we had more staff so we could do more.”
