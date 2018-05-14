Columbus police need your help identifying this vehicle

Police need your help identifying this vehicle. They say it was seen driving down Alta Vista Drive around the time shots were fired, killing William Meadows in April. Contact Cpl. Stuart Carter at (706) 225-4319 or stuartcarter@columbusga.org.
Courtesy of the Columbus Police Department
