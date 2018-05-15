Two people found dead inside southeast Columbus home

Columbus police are investigating a natural death and an apparent suicide at 3802 Meadowlark Drive in southeast Columbus.
A woman was found in the bedroom and pronounced dead Tuesday at 1:05 p.m. and a man was found in a vehicle in the garage and pronounced dead at 1:30 p.m., Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton said. He said the male died of an apparent suicide.
A person arrived at the home Tuesday afternoon to work on the yard and found two people dead inside of the home, authorities said.
Columbus Police Maj. J.D. Hawk said detectives were on the scene talking to neighbors.
No other details are available at this time.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
