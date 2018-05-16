Columbus man takes bolt cutter to wedding bands during dispute, according to police

A Columbus man facing multiple charges related to an April 2017 domestic dispute appeared in Recorder's Court Wednesday morning where the defense attorney attempted to get the case dismissed over the objections of prosecution.
Jason Cofield, 33, is accused of tying a woman to a bed with yellow cord inside an 11th Avenue apartment. He then put a knife to her wrist and throat and threatened to kill her, according to testimony from Columbus police officer Fred Kearney. During the rampage, Cofield took a bolt cutter to two wedding bands worth nearly $1,000 and destroyed other personal property, the officer testified.
Cofield then put her in a car and took her to LaGrange, where he threatened her with the knife again, according to the officer. The woman was able to get away from Cofield and call LaGrange police, according to court testimony. He has been in the LaGrange jail since April 15, 2017. His Troup County charges were resolved last week and Cofield was sent to Columbus to face the charges here, said defense attorney Michael Bodiford of the Public Defender's office.
Despite an affidavit from the victim that she did not want to pursue the charges and would not testify against Cofield, Judge Julius Hunter found there was probable cause and bound the case to Muscogee County Superior Court without bond. His charges include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.
The victim has left Columbus and is no longer interested in pursuing the charges, Bodiford told the court.
Assistant District Attorney Matt Brown asked the court to send the case to Superior Court, despite the victim’s unwillingness to cooperate.
“I am hearing evidence of possible other crimes, including false imprisonment,” Brown said.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
Comments