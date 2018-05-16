Gun-wielding officers in drug case surprise downtown Columbus lunch crowd

Wednesday afternoon, downtown diners witnessed a suddenly heavy police at the intersection of Broadway and 11th Street in Columbus.
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it was a “drug-related investigation” but declined to release additional information.
“We were working with another agency,” Sheriff’s Office Maj. Joe McCrea said. He did not identify the other agency. The investigation is continuing, McCrea said.
Just before 1:30 p.m., several unmarked vehicles, including a Chevrolet truck and a Ford SUV, blocked the intersection of 11th Street right before Broadway, according to witnesses. The officers, wearing bullet-prof vests, exited the vehicles with weapons drawn, according to witnesses.
Customers in the Momma Goldberg’s restaurant on the northwest corner of the intersection were temporarily locked in, according to witnesses.
In addition to the unmarked vehicles, there was a marked Muscogee County Sheriff’s car. The officers were on the scene less that 10 minutes before leaving.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
Comments