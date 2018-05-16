Columbus police surround this SUV after the driver was found slumped over the wheel on the 13th Street Bridge Tuesday.
Driver slumped over wheel on 13th Street leads police to Ecstasy and marijuana bust

By Ben Wright

May 16, 2018 04:53 PM

A driver slumped over the wheel and stalling traffic on the 13th Street Bridge Tuesday afternoon led Columbus police to Ecstasy and marijuana bust.

Triandos Lipscomb, 36, was charged with one count of possession of Ecstasy, possession of marijuana, driving under the influence, driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance, possession of drug related object and having an open container.

Police were called at 6:45 p.m. to the 13th Street Bridge to check on a driver slumped over the wheel of an SUV. Officers found the drugs during a search of the vehicle.

