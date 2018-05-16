Phenix City police want to interview man, woman in counterfeit check probe

The Phenix City Police Department is trying to identify a man and woman of interest after counterfeit checks were cashed at local banks, according to a Facebook post.
Using surveillance photos from the banks, police are trying to identify them in their investigation and interview them.
Anyone with information on the individuals should contact investigator Michael Toomey at 334-448-2849 or Lt. Steve Nolin at 334-448-2835. Callers may remain anonymous if requested.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments