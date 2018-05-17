Sheriff’s Office vehicle involved in two-car crash near the jail

A Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office vehicle was involved in a two-car accident at the intersection of Ninth Street and Ninth Avenue Thursday afternoon.
The crash, near the Muscogee County Jail, left a Kia sedan on its side, the front window knocked out. The front end of the deputy’s car was significantly damaged.
It was not clear how serious the injuries were. There was one sheriff’s deputy who had her arm in a sling standing near the crash site. None of the injuries to the Kia or the deputy appear life threatening, Maj. Joe McCrea said.
The sheriff’s office was still gathering information, but initial reports indicate the Kia ran a stop sign and was struck by the deputy’s vehicle.
