Two Shaw High students charged with public indecency after sex act on school bus

Two Shaw High students were charged Thursday in connection with a Monday incident on a Muscogee County school bus, police said Friday.
Terrell Dills, 17, and a 15-year-old juvenile girl were each charged with one count of misdemeanor public indecency. Dills was taken to the Muscogee County Jail and later released on bond.
Officer Chris Coleman was working school security at the 7579 Raider Way campus when he was called Wednesday to meet with an assistant principal about a 7:05 a.m. Monday incident.
Police Lt. Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick, who heads the Sex Crimes and Special Victims Unit, said police don’t usually get involved with misdemeanor cases but investigated this one.
She said the two students were on the school bus when there was some type of sexual activity involving the girl and boy. “It was just a bad decision on the children’s part,” Dent-Fitzpatrick said.
School buses are equipped with video cameras but it’s unknown if the act was recorded.
Mercedes Parham, director of Communications and Open Records Officer for the Muscogee County School District, confirmed the incident did occur and both students could faces disciplinary actions. “We are working in cooperation with state and local agencies,” she said.
