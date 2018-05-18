Columbus driver pulled over for no insurance. Three men now facing drug charges.

Three Columbus men are facing drug charges after a traffic stop turned up a stash of alprazolam — better known by its brand name of Xanax — was found in a cigar wrapper on the car’s front seat, police said Friday morning during a Recorder’s Court hearing.
Joshua Ferrell, 29, Henry Paige 26, and Jaylan Bernard, 21, appeared in court and entered not guilty pleas. Judge Julius Hunter sent the cases to Muscogee County Superior Court after setting the bonds at $1,200 each on the possession of a controlled substance.
Ferrell, the driver, faces additional charges of no proof of insurance and possession of marijuana. A digital scale was found in Paige’s pocket, police said, and he was also charged with possession of drug-related objects.
Columbus police Cpl. James Overby stopped a red 2011 Ford Fusion on Earline Avenue early Wednesday morning, the officer testified. He had run the vehicle tag number through the state computer and it came back as having no insurance.
When Oberby approached the vehicle, he testified he smelled a strong odor of marijuana. Three partially smoked marijuana cigarettes, valued at $5, were found in the car’s ashtray, Overby said.
The officer then discovered 49 Xanax pills on the front seat. The pills have a street value of $1,225.
“No one offered any statements about the pills and no one claimed them,” Overby said. “Ferrell made an utterance that the ‘weed’ was his and that his why he was the only one charged with marijuana possession. All three said they had no knowledge of the pills.”
Paige was represented by Assistant Public Defender Owen Lynch; Bernard was represented by attorney Jennifer Curry and Ferrell represented himself.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
Comments