Man charged with pandering; woman faces prostitution charge after traffic stop

A downtown traffic stop on Fourth Street left a 61-year-old man charged with pandering and his 56-year-old woman passenger facing a prostitution charge, Columbus police said Friday.
Bernard Farrow of Columbus was also charged with going the wrong way on a one-way street and misdemeanor possession of marijuana while Brenda Cohen of Phenix City was also charged with possessing a drug related object. They are held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Tuesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Officer Zachary Stewart was patrolling the 200 block of Fourth Street when he stopped the vehicle driven by Farrow. Cohen was riding in the car in an area known for prostitution.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
