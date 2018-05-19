Officers involved in 35th Street shooting of Damion Collier placed on leave with pay

Two Columbus police officers involved in the shooting death of a man wanted in two homicides were placed on administrative leave with pay after the May 2 incident on 35th Street.
The status of Police Sgt. Michael Peyton and Cpl. Larry Daniel is pending results of a probe by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the department’s Office of Professional Standards, according to Reather D. Hollowell, director of Human Resources of the Columbus Consolidated Government, in response to an Open Records Act request.
Peyton and Daniel were part of the Columbus Police Department’s Fugitive Unit when both officers fired their 9 mm pistols shortly before 5 p.m. after Damion “Dae-Dae” Collier reportedly pulled a handgun as they surrounded a Ford Fiesta driven by a 28-year-old woman at 35th Street and River Road. Collier, 24, was taken to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus where he was pronounced dead of multiple gunshot wounds at 5:23 p.m., the GBI and the Muscogee County coroner said.
None of the officers was injured in the shooting. The driver of the Fiesta wasn’t shot but she was treated for undisclosed minor injuries at the same hospital.
Hollowell said a disposition on the officers return to duty will be determined by Police Chief Ricky Boren after he has received results of both investigations, one from the GBI and the internal review by the Office of Professional Standards.
Collier was wanted in the Easter morning shooting death of Alec Spencer, 24, at the Night Life club, an unlicensed business at 480 Andrews Road. He was identified as the shooter in the club incident where three men were shot. Police had outstanding warrants on him for aggravated assault, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime when the officers observed him at the Wilson Homes public housing complex and followed him after he entered the Ford Fiesta.
The second homicide was the April 28 shooting of Darrell Boggans, 43, on Winston Road. He and another man were victims in the April 1 shooting at the nightclub.
Police Maj. J.D. Hawk , who leads the Investigative Services Bureau, said Saturday that both cases remain under investigation. “In the event it should led to him as a suspect, the cases will be cleared in his name, if that was to occur,” he said.
The major also noted the department doesn’t put charges on dead people.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
