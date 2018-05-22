Knit cap leads police to suspect, who says, ‘I got drunk and did something stupid’

A Columbus man accused of breaking into a vape shop off Armor Road confessed to police following his arrest, according to testimony in Recorder’s Court Tuesday morning.
Justin Wright, 32, was ordered held on $10,000 bond on a criminal burglary charge. Columbus police officer Fred Kearney said there are additional charges pending on the May 21 incident at the Commerce Center, a strip mall on Armor Road near Manchester Expressway.
The burglary occurred at Bucky’s Vape Shop, 4820 Armor Road, unit B2 in Monday morning, according Kearney.
Video footage inside the vape shop showed a suspect wearing a knit cap. The owner of the business recognized him as Wright, a customer of the business. A search of social media found a Facebook page that had Wright’s picture, wearing the same cap, Kearney said.
Police searched an address they had for Wright. The person at that residence led police to Wright’s mother, who told the officer where her son resided.
“When we arrested him, he was still wearing that cap,” Kearney told the court.
After he was taken into custody and before he was read his Miranda rights, Wright made what the officer called a spontaneous utterance.
“He said, ‘I got drunk and did something stupid,’” Kearney testified. “... After we read him his Miranda rights, he said that he probably has said too much.”
Wright tripped the electric breaker box to the vape shop and another adjacent business, Kearney said. He went inside the vape shop, but did not take anything, according to the officer.
