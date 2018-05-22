Artist Bo Bartlett partners with sheriff's office to create unique art in jails program
With the help of Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins and chaplain Neil Richardson, artist Bo Bartlett is teaching inmates in the Muscogee County Jail to use art to express their emotions, and tell their stories, in the art in jails program.
Police need your help identifying this vehicle. They say it was seen driving down Alta Vista Drive around the time shots were fired, killing William Meadows in April. Contact Cpl. Stuart Carter at (706) 225-4319 or stuartcarter@columbusga.org.
Attorneys for Johnny Lee Gates presented evidence Monday they say shows prosecutors here in the 1970s demonstrated “a systematic pattern of discrimination” in keeping black residents off juries of death-penalty cases of black defendants.
Columbus police were called to the scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon near the area of the Star Food Mart on 35th Street and River Road. Traffic in the area was being diverted as police continued their investigation.
Judge Julius Hunter ordered a mental and physical evaluation of Torrie Beard,22, the man charged in connection to a Tuesday shooting. Hunter also sent the case to Superior Court without bond on the two most serious charges Beard faces.
Columbus, Ga., columnist and veteran Ledger-Enquirer reporter Tim Chitwood witnesses a serial killer's execution. Here are excerpts of his remarks given to members of the media after Carlton Gary's execution. Chitwood was the media monitor for the
The police chief who helped catch a serial killer feels no sympathy seeing him executed.“Watching that had no effect on me whatsoever,” Police Chief Ricky Boren said of Carlton Gary’s execution. “Carlton got what was prescribed for him as his fate
Condemned Stocking Strangler Carlton Gary was executed at 10:33 p.m. and he did not accept a final prayer or make a final statement, according to a spokeswoman with the Georgia Department of Corrections.
During each session of Columbus Recorder's Court, Judge Julius Hunter takes time to inform those with a case before the court to tell them their rights. These are your rights, as articulated by Hunter during a recent Recorder's Court session.
Dewayne Vidal Searcy Jr., 24, is on trial in Columbus and charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, first-degree burglary, using a gun to commit a felony and being a convicted felon with a firearm. Searcy is charged in a May 2016 home i
Jamar Pipkin, 23, a murder suspect in the November shooting on Curry Street appeared in Columbus Recorder's Court on March 7. Defense Attorney Stacey Jackson represented Pipkin during the hearing. These are excerpts of Jackson's remarks after the
Christopher Jones,16, was shot to death in August 2014. The bullet-riddled car Jones was in crashed at the intersection of Winston Road and Head Street in Columbus. This is body camera video provided by the Columbus Police Department showing the s
Columbus Police Sgt. Anthony Locey,left, testified Friday morning during a hearing for Carl Bellamy Jr. in Columbus Recorder's Court. Bellamy faces one count of murder in the death of 28-year-old Matthew Grant. He was booked into the Muscogee Coun
The jury in the Upatoi triple murder trial has found Rufus Leonard Burks IV guilty of felony murder, kidnapping, burglary and auto theft. The jury was unable to reach a verdict on the other counts so a mistrial was declared on those. Burks was the