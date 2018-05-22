Artist Bo Bartlett partners with sheriff's office to create unique art in jails program

With the help of Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins and chaplain Neil Richardson, artist Bo Bartlett is teaching inmates in the Muscogee County Jail to use art to express their emotions, and tell their stories, in the art in jails program.
Mike Haskey
