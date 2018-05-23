Veteran being held on $20,000 bond after telling landlord ‘You’re dead,’ police say

A Columbus man is being held in the Muscogee County Jail on $20,000 bond after making terroristic threats against a woman who worked in his landlord’s real estate office.
Daniel Drugich was arrested on May 15 after a verbal altercation at Fountain City Realty over his lawn care service. Drugich became agitated, according to testimony by Columbus police officer Bobby Jackson in Recorder’s Court on Wednesday. Drugich is a military veteran who becomes delusional when he is off his medication, according to court testimony.
Drugich began to yell at the woman in the office and the woman asked Drugich to leave, according to testimony.
“He then pointed to her face and said, ‘You’re dead,’” the officer testified. “Before he left he said it again.”
There was a man in the office at the time and he told police a similar story that matched what the woman said, Jackson testified.
When police went to interview the Drugich shortly after the incident, he did not answer the door to his home. There was also a sign in the large window on his door that read, “You’re dead,” Jackson told the court. Police arrested Drugich later that day in Harris County, where he owns a home.
Drugich, 46, had recently completed Veterans Treatment Court, an 18-month program for military veterans that is run through Muscogee County Superior Court, said Norman Davis, the program’s coordinator. Davis testified that Drugich was facing a previous felony charge, but it had been dismissed when he successfully completed the program on May 7.
Drugich is a disabled Army veteran, according to multiple social media posts.
“When he graduated Veterans Court he stopped taking his medicines,” Davis told the the court. “When he is off his meds, he’s delusional. ... He was totally compliant while he was in the program.”
Drugich was represented by Columbus defense attorney Stacey Jackson, who argued to Judge Julius Hunter for a bond reduction. Assistant District Attorney Matt Brown objected and asked Hunter to leave the bond at $20,000.
“I am concerned about him not taking his meds, getting out and going back to Fountain City Realty and threatening them again — or worse,” Brown told the court.
