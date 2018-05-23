Storm dumps rain on Chattahoochee Valley, closes roads, damages bridges

A severe thunderstorm dumped up to half a foot of rain on areas in the Chattahoochee Valley, leaving bridges and roads damaged on U.S. 27 in Cataula, Ga., and in Lee County, Ala., authorities said Wednesday.

“The grounds have been soaked,” said Bob Jeswald, a meteorologist for WRBL TV-3. “It’s not going to require that much rainfall to get standing water on roads.”

Jeswald said the thunderstorm dumped 3 to 6 inches of rainfall on the Columbus area between midnight and 8 a.m. Wednesday. “We have gotten over 3 inches since midnight,” he said of levels recorded at the Columbus Metropolitan Airport. “Some areas got close to 6 inches.”

Columbus was spared heavy flooding compared to some storm events but did take 17 calls for flooding, said Pat Biegler, director of Public Works for the Columbus Consolidated Government. Two homes were flooded on Wickham Drive and Bruning Street along with calls about flooding on Baxley Way, Talbotton Road, 10th Avenue, Kingsridge Drive, Mehaffey Street, Dogwood Drive, Steam Mill Road and others.

SIGN UP

Our journalism makes a difference. And your subscription makes it possible. Subscribe today for only <strike style="color: #5b5b5b";> $12.99 </strike> $7.99 per month SUBSCRIBE NOW

Biegler said the Georgia Department of Transportation closed a section of Macon Road at the Talbot County line.

Temporary detours are on U.S. 27 in Cataula at Standing Boy Creek after a pylon washed away on the bridge, Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley said.

Northbound traffic will be diverted to East Bon Acre Road to Ripshin Road. An alternate route also is Interstate 185, Fortson Road and Highway 85 through Ellerslie.

Southbound traffic is detoured to Highway 315 but motorists will be allowed to enter Billy’s IGA Supermarket, the Post Office and Gatlin Pest Control.

The sheriff said a culvert on Holland Road also is damaged. It will require closing the road.

“We just ask people to be careful as they go places,” Jolley said. “Watch out for any trees that may fall. The ground is wet and roots may give way.”

In Lee County, engineer Justin Hardee was out checking roads and bridges for the Lee County Highway Department. He said the bridge at Lee Road 318 is closed and a portion of the road nearby fell into the creek. “We are assessing if this bridge can be reopened,” he said.

Hardee said Lee Road 246 in Smiths Station had a water main broken after water flooded the roadway, and 20 feet of Lee Road 238 was blown away by water. “We got a crew there,” he said. “We are trying to get that replaced.”

Hardee cautioned motorists on the roads about the amount of rain in the area. “Drive safely and carefully,” he said. “If there is water on the road, they need to try not to cross that water. They need to turn around and find an alternate route.”

Water on the roads should be reported to the Lee County Highway Department or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Look for more patterns of rainfall in the days ahead, Jeswald said. “It’s just going to keep doing it,” he said. “We have several more days of this and I don’t see anything letting up, even through the first week of June.”

There is a tropical low pressure system developing in the Caribbean. “Whether it develops into a tropical depression or not, it’s going to blow in some moisture through Memorial Day weekend,” he said. “It’s really the ground saturated and nothing is going to stop or let up.”

Staff photographer Robin Trimarchi contributed to this report.