Suspect arrested at Fort Benning in Sentry Street shooting with five victims

More than two weeks after a hail of gunfire in the 4900 block of Sentry Street, a man was taken into custody Wednesday at Fort Benning in the May 5 shooting, Columbus police said.
Quardarrius Ramond Strong, 24, of Columbus was taken into custody on outstanding warrants at Fort Benning and charged with four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of criminal damage to property second degree and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He is held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail for 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police were called about 7:31 p.m. to check on a shooting where vehicles, homes and at least four people were shot, according to a witness who posted comments on Facebook after the incident. Police listed five victims in a police report.
The woman who lives in the area said she was in her lawn chair during the neighborhood gathering when multiple shots were fired. She said a woman was holding her baby when she was shot in both legs.
“Tonight was mayhem,” she said. “I never saw what I saw today.”
The neighbor heard the woman when she was shot. “I told her to lay still,” said the woman who has nurse training.
The neighbor said she stayed with the woman until she was taken to the hospital. She said three men also had gunshot wounds.
One victim was still in the hospital a day after the shooting, a spokesman at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Midtown Campus said.
