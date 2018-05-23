Columbus woman charged with obscene bumper sticker, among other things

A Columbus woman was charged after police found illegal items inside and outside the car she was driving on Hamilton Road.
Aaliyah Marie Loman, 21, was taken into custody about 2 p. m. Tuesday at River Road and Veterans Parkway. She was charged with possession of a drug related object; possession of marijuana; suspended registration; no proof of insurance; giving a false name, address or birthdate to police; and having obscene stickers or decals. She is held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
In a report, a police officer said he was patrolling the area of Hamilton Road and 30th Street before Loman’s car was stopped for a violation. A small amount of marijuana was found in the vehicle.
Outside the car, police noticed a bumper sticker on the vehicle and described it as obscene. The sticker stated, “I love p----”.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments