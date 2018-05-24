About 50 people involved in wild Smiths Station senior class prank, investigation finds

The Lee County Sheriff's Office has concluded its investigation of last month’s vandalism at Smiths Station High School, which was considered a senior class prank gone wild but now is believed to also involve underclassmen and former students.
"We have wrapped up the investigation which resulted in several individuals (students) involved in the incident being identified,” Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones told the Ledger-Enquirer via email Thursday. “The school system administration is aware and is taking internal action to handle disciplinary matters. ... No arrests have been made or criminal charges filed. That decision would be made by the school system administration."
Lee County Schools superintendent Mac McCoy said in an email, “Yes, we will seek criminal charges.” He referred the rest of the Ledger-Enquirer’s questions to principal Joaquin Richards.
Surveillance video shows at least 50 people involved in the incident, Richards said.
“We identified about 25-30 with that many more not identified,” he told the Ledger-Enquirer via email.
Although most of the people involved in the prank are in the senior class, Richards said, some may have been underclassmen. Only one student entered the building, he said, and he was assigned to the alternative school.
“It also appears that most of the damage was by individuals that no longer attend our school,” Richards said. “They were here at the beginning of the year but are no longer attending.”
No senior class members will be prevented from graduating as a result of this incident, Richards said, but he warned, “The tradition of the senior prank will end with this class. We will be taking steps to eliminate access to our courtyard, and the expectations from now on will be delivered early and often to our seniors of 2019.”
The damage found the morning of April 27 included profane graffiti written or painted on buses, walls and sidewalks. The vandalism also included toilet paper, plastic wrap and a powdery white substance around the school -- as well as a chicken found in the courtyard and a blow-up doll on display.
Social media posts alleged that some kind of bird was killed amid the vandalism, but Jones has said no evidence supports that assertion.
In a phone interview Thursday, Jones explained why the sheriff’s office can’t file criminal charges in the case by itself and must let the school system decide whether to press charges.
“Law enforcement cannot make an arrest based on something they didn’t see, unless it’s a felony,” Jones said.
Seeing the potential crime on video doesn’t count.
“It would have to be an in-person presence,” Jones said. “It has to be a real-time observation.”
The investigation did find evidence of criminal mischief and trespassing, Jones added, but they aren’t felonies.
Based on the law, he said, the school system has as long as a year to press charges in this case.
