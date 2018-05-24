Man faces gambling charges after probe by Metro Narcotics Task Force

An investigation by the Metro Narcotics Task Force has led to gambling charges on South Lumpkin Road, Columbus police said.
Mandeep Singh, 29, of Columbus was taken into custody at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday inside 1915 S. Lumpkin Road. He was charged with one count each of commercial gambling, possession of tools for commission of a crime and keeping a place of gambling.
Singh waived his 2 p.m. hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was represented by defense attorney Ray Lakes.
In a report, police said Singh was arrested on the charges as part of an ongoing gambling investigation by the Task Force.
Any arrest on a charge while Singh is on bond may result in revocation of his bond on current charges, said Matt Brown, an assistant district attorney.
