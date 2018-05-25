Georgia State Patrol to drivers: Consider this statement your warning. Going forward, you're getting a ticket

The Georgia State Patrol and other enforcement agencies visited Columbus Thursday for their "Make Your Summer Click" campaign. Officials want you to remember to always wear seat belts and life jackets on the road or on the water, and obey the laws.
Mike Haskey
Columbus police need your help identifying this vehicle

Crime

Columbus police need your help identifying this vehicle

Police need your help identifying this vehicle. They say it was seen driving down Alta Vista Drive around the time shots were fired, killing William Meadows in April. Contact Cpl. Stuart Carter at (706) 225-4319 or stuartcarter@columbusga.org.

Video: Police chief reflects on "Stocking Strangler" case

Crime

Video: Police chief reflects on "Stocking Strangler" case

The police chief who helped catch a serial killer feels no sympathy seeing him executed.“Watching that had no effect on me whatsoever,” Police Chief Ricky Boren said of Carlton Gary’s execution. “Carlton got what was prescribed for him as his fate