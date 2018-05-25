He told cops he was his brother - but changed his mind when arrest warrant discovered

If you are going to give police a false name, you may want to make sure the name you are giving them has a clean record.
Terry Whiting, 48, found that out during a traffic stop on Earline Avenue in Columbus, according to testimony in Recorder’s Court on Friday. He is facing charges of providing a false name.
Whiting was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for a traffic violation and the driver was found not to have a license, said Columbus police officer J. Skumautz.
Skumautz asked Whiting for his name to see if he had a license and could take control of the vehicle, the officer told the court. Whiting said he was ‘Jeremy Whiting,” Skumautz testified.
“I ran the name through the crime computer and determined there was an outstanding warrant,” the officer said.
He returned to Whiting and told him there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
“He then said that was not him, it was his brother,” Skumautz told the court.
The officer then ran Terry Whiting through the crime computer and it returned another outstanding warrant for arrest on simple battery and criminal trespass charges.
Judge Julius Hunter set the bond on the false name charge at $250.
Jeremy Whiting has not been arrested and is wanted on a May 1 warrant for simple battery, according to the police.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
